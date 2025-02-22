Kerala's Thalangara celebrates Azharuddeen’s heroics in Ranji Trophy

KASARGOD: This is a moment the residents of Thalangara in Kasaragod district have been dreaming of: their beloved son Mohammed Azharuddeen playing a stellar role in helping Kerala reach the Ranji Trophy final for the first time.

At the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against Gujarat, the 30-year-old Azharuddeen’s unbeaten century proved the backbone of Kerala’s healthy total that eventually saw the team gain a first innings lead in the semifinal.

On Friday, Azhar’s family and friends were in a celebratory mood as Kerala progressed to the final of the premier domestic cricket tournament.

His wife, Ayesha Ameer, 27, told TNIE that Azhar’s performance is a source of immense pride for her. “As a person, he is inspiring and supportive. I have always supported him in his career and will continue to do so,” Ayesha said.

The youngest of eight children of the late B K Moidu and Nafeesa, Azharuddeen developed a passion for cricket from an early age. His family always stood by him, encouraging his love for the sport.

His elder brother Kamaruddeen, 53, who was instrumental in naming him after former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, said: “We are thrilled by Kerala’s performance, and it is a proud moment for Malayalis. He got the result for his hard work. But the journey is incomplete until Kerala brings the cup home.”