Kochi mompreneur's homemade ice cream hits a sweet spot with a pinch of salt

Renu Abraham finds just as much joy in creating sweet treats as she does in savouring them. Whether inspired by a dish she had at a restaurant or one she stumbles upon online, the mompreneur experiments with the recipe in her kitchen. Some succeed, while others become opportunities to perfect the craft.

It was during one such trial that Renu, who hails from Thevara, cracked the code of the salty caramel ice cream recipe. It’s been just a month since she has been delighting the tastebuds of Kochiites with this refreshing flavour under the brand, Mad Over Icecream (MOIC).

It was last Christmas when she made this recipe. “During festive occasions, I prepare desserts to take to the homes of friends and family. One of my friends liked it and jokingly suggested to start a business with this flavour. I was a bit hesitant to make this in large quantities. So I shared this thought with my husband, who encouraged me. He shared the ice cream with a few of his acquaintances, and all the responses have been positive. And that gave me the initial push,” says Renu.