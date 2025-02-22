Kochi mompreneur's homemade ice cream hits a sweet spot with a pinch of salt

Renu Abraham finds just as much joy in creating sweet treats as she does in savouring them. Whether inspired by a dish she had at a restaurant or one she stumbles upon online, the mompreneur experiments with the recipe in her kitchen. Some succeed, while others become opportunities to perfect the craft.
It was during one such trial that Renu, who hails from Thevara, cracked the code of the salty caramel ice cream recipe. It’s been just a month since she has been delighting the tastebuds of Kochiites with this refreshing flavour under the brand, Mad Over Icecream (MOIC).
It was last Christmas when she made this recipe. “During festive occasions, I prepare desserts to take to the homes of friends and family. One of my friends liked it and jokingly suggested to start a business with this flavour. I was a bit hesitant to make this in large quantities. So I shared this thought with my husband, who encouraged me. He shared the ice cream with a few of his acquaintances, and all the responses have been positive. And that gave me the initial push,” says Renu.
It is a fusion of sweet, salty, creamy, and everything nice. The rich buttery sweetness of caramel hits first, with its smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture. But then, the subtle, savoury touch of pink salt emerges, balancing the sweetness. Each bite has that extra crunch due to the generous amount of cashew. Though the flavour isn’t that uncommon, the combination of sweet and salt is a satisfying experience, which ideally makes it stand out.
“It is inspired by a recipe I happened to see online. But I tweaked it in a way that makes me want to crave more. I’m quite generous with the ingredients. I believe the ample amount of caramel and nuts, gives this flavour a strong edge. Also, caramel is one of my favourite flavours,” smiles Renu.
Though the initial reviews for the recipe were positive, Renu experimented with a few more batches to perfect it before starting the business.
“It was a blind test. I gave a store-bought salty caramel ice cream and the one I made to my eight-year-old son. He is brutally honest (laughs), he tasted both and picked mine. His review and a few of my friend’s responses helped me settle on the current recipe,” says Renu, who also runs a home decor brand Kiarah.
Renu, now making the ice cream entirely on her own, is thrilled by the fond reviews. She has plans to launch more flavours under the homegrown brand, including vanilla and chocolate brownie recipes.
Insta: @moic_icecream
Mobile: 9745288666