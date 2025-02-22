Planning a picnic? Check out Koorumala — only an hour's drive from Kochi

How about a picnic to Koorumala this weekend? For those wondering where this place is, it is a hillock about 10km from Piravom.
Koorumala is a hidden gem. Not many Kochi residents are aware of this stunning location, just about an hour’s drive from Kochi.
The spot – which has recently blipped on the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) radar – offers a break from the urban heat, dust and din, and is home to an excellent view point, from where parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam can be seen.
Koorumala is an ideal spot for a quick getaway that can be capped off after a wonderful sunset sight. Perfect for picnics and, of course, photo/video shoots. Birdwatchers, too, often camp here.
Recognising its potential, DTPC has initiated development activities to transform it into a tourist destination. As of now, there is a viewpoint cabana and tower at the spot.
Small tea shops and clean restrooms are also there in the area.
An official says there are plans to invite expressions of interest from private players to polish this gem. “There are plans for setting up a glass bridge and ropeway as well,” he adds.
Well, there are indeed many such untapped across the district, waiting to be explored. And to bridge the gap, DTPC has now launched an innovative initiative — ‘Reel It Up 2025’.
“Nothing sells more on social media than reels these days,” says DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph. “So we thought, why not use them to showcase unknown, untapped destinations in the district? That’s how we came up with the ‘Reel It Up’ competition for youngsters.”
Lijo explains that DTPC has partnered with Image Creative Education Ltd to roll out this initiative. “The competition is open to higher secondary and college students in the district,” he adds.
“They simply need to create and upload reels (30 seconds to 2 minutes) featuring unique tourist attractions in the district on a designated website (https://creativecampus.in/reels2025). Once submitted, we will identify potential destinations, conduct a gap analysis on infrastructure, and develop the necessary facilities to promote these locations.”
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. “They may also receive opportunities to collaborate with local tourism boards or media outlets,” says Lijo.
Entries will be evaluated based on creativity and originality, visual appeal and storytelling, informative content and engagement, and technical quality.
The original deadline for submissions was February 25. However, this has been extended by two months in view of examinations.
“We have received numerous requests from students and parents to continue the campaign through the summer holidays. An announcement on this will be made soon,” says Lijo.
For more details: 6282587656 or reelitup2025@gmail.com