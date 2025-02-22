Planning a picnic? Check out Koorumala — only an hour's drive from Kochi

How about a picnic to Koorumala this weekend? For those wondering where this place is, it is a hillock about 10km from Piravom.

Koorumala is a hidden gem. Not many Kochi residents are aware of this stunning location, just about an hour’s drive from Kochi.

The spot – which has recently blipped on the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) radar – offers a break from the urban heat, dust and din, and is home to an excellent view point, from where parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam can be seen.