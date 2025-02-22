'We need premium institutions like IITs and IIMs for classical arts'

How do today’s artists compare to previous generations? Also, has there been a positive shift in the backing that this art form has received from the government?

The present generation is very talented, but they have fewer avenues to perform. The government needs to organise more festivals so that there are more opportunities for artists.

I also wish there was more support for classic art forms from all sectors, especially corporations. Many hesitate due to concerns about profitability. But what has to be understood is that ‘class’ and ‘mass’ are different. Instead of chasing numbers, corporations should help cultivate a taste for classical arts among the masses. Over time, this shift in mindset will bring both appreciation and engagement.

But doesn't it lie with the artists also to finetune the content to suit modern tastes?

In keeping with the grammar and tradition of the art form, yes, changes should be made and are being made. But it is also necessary to create an environment where people are encouraged more towards appreciating the aesthetics and classicalism of arts.

What is needed is a concerted effort from the side of the government machinery to instil the taste for good art in the minds of the students so that they grow up to be good artists or art lovers. This is how you read a society's aesthetic tastes, giving it a sensibility that is humanistic and creative.