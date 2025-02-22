'We need premium institutions like IITs and IIMs for classical arts'

When Pandit Rajendra Gangani performs on stage the chakkar (spins), tukra (short step combinations) or chaal (stylised walk), the anklets on his feet make a tinkling sound that carries with it the centuries-old legacy of the Jaipur gharana (genre) of Kathak, a classical dance form known exclusively in northern India.
Pandit Rajendra’s story is just as compelling. From a gifted child to a young man who suddenly found he had to be a man of not just a house but a legacy after the death of his father and guru Pandit Kundanlal Gangani, Rajendra’s path has been one of both learning and preservation.
Today, as a guru, he not only upholds the dynamic and intricate style of his gharana but also choreographs performances that resonate with contemporary audiences, and in the process, inspire a new generation of dancers.
Recently, Rajendra and his team performed at the Nishagandhi festival this year, where he was also awarded the Nishagandhi award for his contributions to the world of classical dance. TNIE caught up with the maestro for a quick chat on the classical art form’s evolution and present challenges.
Excerpts:
How do today’s artists compare to previous generations? Also, has there been a positive shift in the backing that this art form has received from the government?
The present generation is very talented, but they have fewer avenues to perform. The government needs to organise more festivals so that there are more opportunities for artists.
I also wish there was more support for classic art forms from all sectors, especially corporations. Many hesitate due to concerns about profitability. But what has to be understood is that ‘class’ and ‘mass’ are different. Instead of chasing numbers, corporations should help cultivate a taste for classical arts among the masses. Over time, this shift in mindset will bring both appreciation and engagement.
But doesn't it lie with the artists also to finetune the content to suit modern tastes?
In keeping with the grammar and tradition of the art form, yes, changes should be made and are being made. But it is also necessary to create an environment where people are encouraged more towards appreciating the aesthetics and classicalism of arts.
What is needed is a concerted effort from the side of the government machinery to instil the taste for good art in the minds of the students so that they grow up to be good artists or art lovers. This is how you read a society's aesthetic tastes, giving it a sensibility that is humanistic and creative.
But does not the art form also go through changes? For example, we see a lot of interpretations, re-readings in choreography, and fast-paced, passion-filled elements emerge. The trend is also seen in Kathak as well.
Yes, this has been happening. But what is more important is not just catering to the entertainment part; it is necessary that an artist also educates the audience on the aesthetics of the art. This should be done by keeping intact the essence of the art form. The key lies in balancing creativity with tradition.
What is the challenge in this?
The biggest challenge is good training. You need to be trained well in your technique to know the basics, the deep aspects, and the content, yet know how to balance it with what the audience would require and how it should be presented before them without diluting the tradition of the art form. This training nowadays is an issue.
Also is the commitment of the dancer to the art. There are many taking it up, wanting to make reels, perform soon, get on stage...but how many invest the time to truly internalise the art form?
What is it that is needed here now in the field of classical dance?
We need more avenues for in-depth study. There are few institutions dedicated to serious research and training in classical dance. Much like IITs or IIMs, we need premier institutes for classical arts. Where not just art is taught, but the deeper elements of it are researched upon and understood, and innovations made and recorded.
Greater government and corporate patronage, along with better arts education from an early age, are essential. After all, culture defines a community. And art defines culture to a very large extent. I hope the government takes note of this.