Duo places telephone pole on railway tracks in Kollam, arrested

KOLLAM: In an irresponsible act that could have led to a major tragedy, two persons placed a telephone post across the railway tracks near the old fire station at Nedumbayikulam in Kundara, Kollam, in the early hours of Saturday in a bid to cut it and sell it as scrap allegedly to buy alcohol.

The duo from Kundara – Rajesh, 33, and Arun, 39 – were identified from CCTV visuals and arrested later in the day. The police said the duo confessed to breaking the pole and placing it on the tracks in an attempt to break it.

“The accused placed the pole on the tracks and tried to cut it. They probably intended to sell it as scrap to buy alcohol. Their first attempt was around 1.20am, followed by another a couple of hours later. When they failed, they abandoned the post on the track,” said a police source.

While theft appears to be the primary motive, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

The police also said the duo has criminal records. “Train sabotage is not being completely ruled out by the police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials. Further investigation is required, and the questioning of the accused will continue,” the source said.

Two residents returning from Ernakulam first spotted the post on the tracks around 1.20 am, and alerted the Pallimukku railway gatekeeper, who then informed the authorities. A team led by Ezhukon police reached the spot and removed the pole.

However, an RPF team from Punalur that reached the site around 4.15am for inspection found the post placed on the tracks at the same spot. It was removed again.