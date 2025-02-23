INTERVIEW | ‘Given right chances, Malayalis prefer to work in Kerala’: Rameshan Paleri

Formed under the guidance of spiritual leader Guru Vagbhatananda and taken forward by those who believe in communist ideology, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is a paradox. Employing 18,000 people, ULCCS is Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest company in the cooperative sector. At its helm for over three decades is Rameshan Paleri, who deftly navigates the complexities of this mega construction company, simultaneously managing over 800 projects. As ULCCS celebrate its 100th year, Rameshan shares with TNIE the story of ULCCS’ formation, its challenges, and future plans

Can you explain the basic philosophy of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS) and the circumstances that led to its formation?

ULCCS was formed in 1925. That was a period of widespread superstition and social injustice. Education was scarce and people struggled to meet basic needs like food, shelter, and clothing. The society’s formation was inspired by Vagbhatananda Gurudevan, a renaissance leader in Malabar. Fourteen men, moved by his speech, invited him to Karakkad in Uralungal, where he addressed the local community.

These 14 men formed the society with an initial capital of just 34 paise, which has since grown to Rs 5,000 crore. ULCCS has its roots in the institution initially named ‘Koolivelakarude Parasahaya Sahakarana Sangham’. Founded during British rule, the society’s name was changed later.

The society was established to combat caste discrimination, exclusion, superstitions, and black magic practices. True to its founding principles, the institution continues to welcome people from all sections, communities, and castes.

What kinds of work were taken up by these 14 men?

Initially, the 14 founding members took up small jobs to support the local community. These tasks included erecting kaiyala (bund) and veli (fence), constructing small roads, and other minor infrastructure projects. As Kerala grew, so did Uralungal, expanding its scope and services.

What was the next phase of growth?

The next phase of growth was marked by significant worker participation and leadership. Labourers worked tirelessly to build the institution, focusing on basic necessities like food and shelter until the 1960s and 1970s. Once these needs were met, Uralungal helped its members achieve other goals, developing a new work culture emphasising on teamwork, ownership, and responsibility. Notably, the organisation has never experienced a labour strike due to this unique work culture. Every employee knows that they are an integral part of the company.