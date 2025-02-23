‘Muslim women should travel only with mahram’

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has defended the controversial remarks by an Islamic preacher against a widow who undertook a leisure trip to Manali.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Kanthapuram said a Muslim woman can travel only with a ‘mahram’ (a family member with whom marriage is prohibited) “Even during Haj pilgrimage, it is mandatory for a mahram to accompany a woman,” he said.

“There is a stipulation in Islamic law that a male member such as father or brother should accompany a woman in a journey,” he said.

The remark by Sunni scholar Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkateri against Nafaeesumma, a woman from Nadapuram whose husband had died 25 years ago, had kicked off a controversy.

Saqafi had stated that the woman should have been confined to her house and engaged in prayers rather than spending time in a holiday location.

Meanwhile, IUML leader M K Muneer said that Muslim women from Kerala have scaled new heights. Speaking to reporters, he said Muslim girls have even become pilots.

“Don’t listen to the remarks of some people. Look outside and you will see Muslim women shining in all spheres. They are not confined to their houses,” he said.