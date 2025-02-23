Newborn abandoned in ICU: Medical board to oversee treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A newborn, abandoned by parents in the ICU of a private hospital, has been shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for further specialised care. The infant, just three weeks old, was left behind by the parents, both Jharkhand residents, prompting the government to step in.

Health Minister Veena George announced that the women and child development department would take custody of the child. The minister also directed the General Hospital superintendent to ensure the infant receives expert medical attention. The hospital has formed a special medical board to oversee the baby’s treatment.

The medical expenses incurred at the private hospital will be covered through the Balanidhi fund, as determined by the health department director. A specialised team, including a pediatrician, trained neonatal nurses, and an emergency medical technician, shifted the baby safely to the General Hospital.

Currently, the baby remains in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) under oxygen support. The infant weighs only one kilogram and has a minor brain hemorrhage. Oral antibiotic treatment is ongoing, and intensive care will be required for at least a month. Minister Veena George has instructed the hospital authorities to provide special attention and care.

Under the coordination of Hospital Superintendent Dr Shahirsha, a team of expert doctors led by pediatrician Dr Viji will monitor the newborn’s condition. As there are no known relatives, neonatal nurses have been deputed for round-the-clock care. Breast milk is being sourced from a milk bank to ensure proper nutrition.

The district child protection officer from the women and child development department is conducting daily visits to assess the baby’s needs. If required, caregivers from the department will be appointed.