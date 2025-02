KOCHI: In a major boost to its economic climate, Kerala received expressions of interest (EoIs) for investments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore at the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 that ended on Saturday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve hailed it as the “new beginning of a united Kerala,” emphasising the state’s commitment to fostering a favourable investment climate.

“As many as 374 companies have evinced interest in establishing, expanding, diversification and reinvesting, and submitted EoIs that will bring about a consolidated investment of Rs 1,52,905.67 crores...Besides, a total of 24 IT companies expressed interest in expanding operations in the state, bringing an additional investment of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and generating 60,000 more job opportunities,” Rajeeve said at the valedictory ceremony.

Top investors include Karan Adani, who has pledged Rs 30,000 crore, followed by HiLITE Group with Rs 10,000 crore. Lulu Group, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd, Sharaf Group, and Tofl Pathanamthitta Infra Ltd, each committed Rs 5,000 crore. Additionally, Sri Avantika International Ltd has pledged Rs 4,300 crore, Cherri Holdings Rs 4,000 crore, NRG Corporations Pvt Ltd Rs 3,600 crore, and Prestige Rs 3,000 crore.

Rajeeve said the government will establish a fast-track mechanism for the swift realisation of these investments. This will include a dashboard-based online system, a dedicated toll-free number for investors, and periodic reviews by a committee chaired by the chief secretary. He also said the Invest Kerala Global Summit will be held in the state every three years.

“We’re focusing on realistic EoIs. We’ll establish a fast-track mechanism for each and every EoI signed at the summit. We’ll start working on these proposals from tomorrow itself. We’ll classify them based on when they can be started – six months, one year, two years, etc.

And we’ll constitute a specific mechanism and a special dashboard for the follow-up of the EoIs. We want to assure the community that there is a specific structured mechanism for the proper, professional follow-up of each and every EoI,” he said.