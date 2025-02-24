‘12th fail’ lensman in Kerala aces nature's test

Then the pandemic made the world feel cooped up, depressed, and unoccupied, Reji Chandran was out in the verdant fields around his home, forging an indelible bond with nature.
It was fortunate that his home in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, lay on the fringes of a reserved forest area bordering the Karamana River. His love for nature drew him closer to what would become his passion — searching for endemic species of odonates and developing a keen interest in the exquisite inhabitants of nature, from birds to reptiles.
Reji was a regular event photographer before his pandemic passion turned him into an ardent nature lover and chronicler. Having failed his Class 12 exams, he chose to apprentice at a local studio, learning the art of event photography.
“It used to be mostly weddings and other events. And then, of course, the studio work,” he says.
“But my heart slowly turned to nature photography, especially as more friends and acquaintances approached me to accompany birders and species surveyors from across India. The Western Ghats ecosystem around where I live is a haven of miraculous finds.”
Reji adds that while event photography remains his livelihood, he aspires to be the “citizen scientist” he is grooming himself to become.
“It all started in 2000 when I was in Class 10 and a student of Government Tribal High School, Meenankal, in Aryanad panchayat,” he recalls.
“There was an essay competition as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations organised by the forest department. I came first, and the prize was a trek into the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. That was my first stint in the deep forest.”
Reji’s love for the woods remained latent even as he finished school and began working as an event photographer in 2006. The first turning point came in 2018 when he met Thomson Saburaj and Biju P P, birders by passion from different professional backgrounds.
“I started travelling with them and even got the opportunity to participate in surveys conducted by the forest department,” he says.
It was then that he came in touch with the Kottayam-based Society for Odonate Studies (SOS), which focuses on dragonflies and damselflies. “I participated in their survey at Periyar sanctuary, and then again in 2019 at the Silent Valley survey,” says Reji.
“There, I met a PhD scholar, Vivek Chandran, who was working on dragonflies. He helped me understand and proceed with my observations during the lockdown. I used to scour my surroundings and the adjoining forest for dragonflies. Our evening conversations would go on for two to three hours, where we would discuss the process, findings, and details of different species.”
It was during one such excursion that Reji spotted a female Myristica sapphire, or ‘Meghavarnan’. “To photograph it was a first. Some accepted it, but some didn’t. And I was just a citizen interested in the subject, not an authorised scientist who could conduct morphological or genetic studies,” he says.
“So, I left the proving part and focused on finding the mating pair. That’s how my journey into the world of dragonflies began.”
By the time he captured the mating of the female ‘Myristica Sapphire’, a year had passed. “In the process of trying to prove my point, I had found 96 different species of dragonflies in the Aryanad region alone. My findings were published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa. With this, I found my calling in the search for dragonflies alongside my love for birdwatching.”
Reji’s journeys into the Western Ghats continued. “Can you believe that there are 104 kinds of dragonflies in Aryanad panchayat alone?” he asks.
“The reason for such abundance could be the geography. Until not long ago, the suburban areas of the capital towards the Western Ghats were forested tracts, and remnants of that greenery remain. Plus, the Karamana River flows in almost pristine condition through these areas.”
Odonates, such as dragonflies and damselflies, are indicators of freshwater presence in any ecosystem, he explains. Reji references international studies on dragonflies to measure freshwater content and environmental depletion.
“Such studies are lacking in Kerala. Dragonflies, once integral to the land’s culture, are now seen sparingly, largely due to depleting freshwater sources,” he highlights.
Odonate studies, however, are now picking up pace. The Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Zoological Survey of India are increasingly mapping dragonflies as part of their larger surveys, Reji notes.
“What has actually accelerated these studies is the presence of interest groups such as SOS and the WWF. These organisations help make findings accessible to the general public,” he adds.
“I am invited to numerous seminars and workshops at schools and colleges, where I get to present my findings and showcase my photographs. Any such venture reaches its full potential only when it is embraced by the masses.”
Reji points to the surveys conducted by Birds of India from 2015 to 2021. “Kerala was the first to complete it, thanks to not only government efforts but also groups like Kerala Bird Monitoring and WWF. I was part of that too,” he smiles.
“Odonate surveys are also happening in most sanctuaries and probable habitats. These are possible only through collective efforts.”
Spotting the 96 species of dragonflies was his individual effort, and he hopes to explore the Western Ghats further for more discoveries. “I want to document these records for future generations. The Western Ghats itself has at least 220 identified species,” he notes.
“One of my special finds was from Ponmudi in 2022 — we named it Podinizhalthumbi. It was the first of its kind here. There were more, like Paranthulmulavaalan from the Aphylla genus. One of my discoveries was published as a special find in 2023 — Agasthyamala Bambootail (Melanoneura agasthyamalaica). Before making a claim, we must examine its morphology, features, and genetics, compare it to existing records, and then publish our findings.”
Reji’s most recent discovery, Merogomphus aryanadensis, was identified during the pandemic, but officially studied and published in 2025 in the international journal Zootaxa.
Whenever he isn’t working on events, the wildlife enthusiast devotes himself to spotting forest wonders. “I have add-ons for my equipment (a Nikon camera) to help me capture birds and odonates. A proper lens aids in studying morphology better,” he says.
“But it’s not just about the gear. You need time, patience, and the passion to pursue it. The more time you invest, the more you gain.”
His most recent achievement was securing second place in Thiruvananthapuram for spotting the highest number of bird species during the Great Backyard Bird Count. “It was a worldwide event where birders from all countries uploaded their data on the eBird app, which was then compiled into a list. IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, recorded the highest number of sightings. I recorded the second highest,” he says.
Reji adds that he has developed a deep interest in all of the earth’s inhabitants. “I couldn’t continue my education — I failed Class 12. I am now trying to clear my exams through open schooling. I want to do BSc Zoology. I want to learn more,” he says.
“This is what I tell students when I visit them — never take education for granted. I plan to take mine forward. I am studying raptors, coastal birds, and zoo monitoring. I was recently part of a bird survey in the northeast. I am so in love with everything nature has to offer.”