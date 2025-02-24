‘12th fail’ lensman in Kerala aces nature's test

Then the pandemic made the world feel cooped up, depressed, and unoccupied, Reji Chandran was out in the verdant fields around his home, forging an indelible bond with nature.

It was fortunate that his home in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, lay on the fringes of a reserved forest area bordering the Karamana River. His love for nature drew him closer to what would become his passion — searching for endemic species of odonates and developing a keen interest in the exquisite inhabitants of nature, from birds to reptiles.

Reji was a regular event photographer before his pandemic passion turned him into an ardent nature lover and chronicler. Having failed his Class 12 exams, he chose to apprentice at a local studio, learning the art of event photography.

“It used to be mostly weddings and other events. And then, of course, the studio work,” he says.

“But my heart slowly turned to nature photography, especially as more friends and acquaintances approached me to accompany birders and species surveyors from across India. The Western Ghats ecosystem around where I live is a haven of miraculous finds.”