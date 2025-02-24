Activist V P Suhra arrested for violating protest protocol in Delhi; released on bail

KOZHIKODE: Social activist V P Suhra, who launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning demanding equal inheritance rights for Muslim women, was arrested by Delhi Police and later released on bail.

As her protest continued beyond the allotted time, she was taken to the Parliament Street Police Station and was later released on bail in the evening.

Speaking to the TNIE, Suhra clarified that she has temporarily suspended the strike due to the day’s events and that she remains committed to her cause and will continue the struggle until justice is achieved. “This is not the end. My fight for justice will go on,” she asserted.

Suhra arrived at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning, declaring her intention to fast until death, challenging the current Islamic laws that grant Muslim women only half the share compared to the male heirs.

Suhra’s hunger strike is part of a long-standing movement advocating for an amendment to Islamic inheritance laws in India. She has criticised the legal disparity, highlighting how an only daughter may have to share her deceased father’s property with her paternal uncles, while aunts are often denied any share.