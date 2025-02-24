Activist V P Suhra arrested for violating protest protocol in Delhi; released on bail

KOZHIKODE: Social activist V P Suhra, who launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning demanding equal inheritance rights for Muslim women, was arrested by Delhi Police and later released on bail.
As her protest continued beyond the allotted time, she was taken to the Parliament Street Police Station and was later released on bail in the evening.
Speaking to the TNIE, Suhra clarified that she has temporarily suspended the strike due to the day’s events and that she remains committed to her cause and will continue the struggle until justice is achieved. “This is not the end. My fight for justice will go on,” she asserted.
Suhra arrived at Jantar Mantar on Sunday morning, declaring her intention to fast until death, challenging the current Islamic laws that grant Muslim women only half the share compared to the male heirs.
Suhra’s hunger strike is part of a long-standing movement advocating for an amendment to Islamic inheritance laws in India. She has criticised the legal disparity, highlighting how an only daughter may have to share her deceased father’s property with her paternal uncles, while aunts are often denied any share.
Despite the Supreme Court hearing petitions on this issue since 2016, no legal amendments have been introduced.
“The laws governing other religions have evolved over time. Why is Islam still stuck in the past?” she asked, emphasising that Muslim women have fought for every right they enjoy today.
Suhra’s protest follows a similar case where Safiya P M, a 50-year-old Malayali Muslim woman, petitioned the Supreme Court to be declared a non-Muslim, citing the anti-women nature of Sharia-based inheritance laws.
Suhra remains hopeful that her movement will force the government to take action. For now, Suhra will stay in Delhi, continuing discussions with lawmakers and political leaders.
Following her release, Union Minister Suresh Gopi met with Suhra and assured her of necessary intervention in the matter. He has offered assistance in arranging meetings with union ministers within the next two days. Suhra also expressed her intention to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to discuss the issue.
Key demands of Suhra’s movement
Equal inheritance rights for Muslim women, ensuring they receive the same share as men
Legal recognition for orphaned grandchildren to inherit property if their parents are no more
Codification of Muslim personal law to eliminate ambiguity in inheritance rights
Divorce only through the court, ending unilateral divorces
Abolition of polygamy in Muslim marriages
Equal guardian rights and adoption rights for Muslim women