ADM report on illegal check dam on Kerala's Chokramudi hills raises new hope

IDUKKI: The illegal check dam on the Chokramudi hills, allegedly built by land encroachers, continues to pose a threat to the lives of the valley residents. However, a recent visit by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) has given them hope, as they await the report on the issue.

ADM Shaiju Jacob visited Chokramudi on Saturday following the direction of the Idukki district collector after the minor irrigation and soil conservation departments and Bisonvalley panchayat authorities failed to resolve the issue pertaining to the dam constructed on the 7,200ft high Chokramudi hills.

The Idukki district collector had earlier issued an order directing the Bisonvalley panchayat officials to immediately fill up the artificially constructed dam, given the possible threat it may pose to residents, especially during monsoon. In response, the panchayat had sought technical help from the soil conservation and minor irrigation departments.

However, the departments reported that the check dam did not need to be filled, instead recommending that it be maintained in its present condition. According to the departments’ report, a section of the 4-metre-deep check dam (20metre in length and 10metre in width) collapsed during heavy rain a few months ago.

As the stagnant water would flow through the breach, filling the check dam could lead to mud slips in the ecologically fragile area.