Drinking water crisis worsens in Kerala's Kundara, residents left in lurch

KOLLAM: For the residents of Kundara, water shortage looms in as inevitable around the month of April, usually marking the intensity of summer. However, this year, the crisis had already set in as early as the first week of January, according to the residents. Now, they are forced to rely on private water trucks to meet their daily water needs.
G Vinod Kumar, a resident and a former member of the Kundara Panchayat, is also forced to rely on such trucks or relatives to meet his daily water needs.
“There was a time when we at least received water twice a week. Now, there is no supply throughout the week. Yet, we continue to pay charges for tap connections in our homes. We are helpless. We’ve been voicing our complaints to the authorities regarding this, but no action has been taken so far. Water is a basic necessity, and the government has failed to ensure its supply,” said Vinod Kumar.
Unscientific layout blamed
Officials at the Kundara panchayat claim that, since 2019, multiple pipelines have been laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. However, they allege that the pipes used are too narrow, restricting water flow to higher-altitude areas in the panchayat.
“In 2019, pipelines were laid in Kundara without consulting the panchayat. When we discovered that the pipes were only 90 to 110 mm in diameter, we urged the water resource department to use 200 mm pipes to ensure water reaches higher regions. However, the authorities proceeded without considering our suggestion. Additionally, the pipelines were not laid properly, further hindering water distribution to hilly areas. The water department was more focused on laying pipes rather than ensuring effective water supply,” said a source from the Kundara panchayat.
Another source highlighted that Kundara panchayat operates its own freshwater scheme, known as the Kundara Freshwater Scheme. Water is drawn from the Kallada River in Punalur and transported via pipelines to Kottarakara. From there, it reaches Ezhukon before being stored in the Kundara panchayat’s water tank, and then distributed to households.
“In Kottarakara, water is also supplied to the municipality and Vettikkavala panchayat, further reducing the quantity of water reaching Kundara. The issue is that there is no formal agreement requiring Kundara’s water to be shared with Kottarakara, yet they continue to draw from the supply, worsening our shortages,” the source added.
Meanwhile, an official from the water resource department confirmed that a joint meeting will soon be held with Kundara MLA P C Vishnunath and the panchayat to discuss the water crisis and potential solutions.