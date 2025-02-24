Drinking water crisis worsens in Kerala's Kundara, residents left in lurch

KOLLAM: For the residents of Kundara, water shortage looms in as inevitable around the month of April, usually marking the intensity of summer. However, this year, the crisis had already set in as early as the first week of January, according to the residents. Now, they are forced to rely on private water trucks to meet their daily water needs.

G Vinod Kumar, a resident and a former member of the Kundara Panchayat, is also forced to rely on such trucks or relatives to meet his daily water needs.

“There was a time when we at least received water twice a week. Now, there is no supply throughout the week. Yet, we continue to pay charges for tap connections in our homes. We are helpless. We’ve been voicing our complaints to the authorities regarding this, but no action has been taken so far. Water is a basic necessity, and the government has failed to ensure its supply,” said Vinod Kumar.

Unscientific layout blamed

Officials at the Kundara panchayat claim that, since 2019, multiple pipelines have been laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. However, they allege that the pipes used are too narrow, restricting water flow to higher-altitude areas in the panchayat.