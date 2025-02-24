Elephant tramples tribal couple to death in Kannur; UDF, BJP call for protest

KANNUR: A tribal couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm in Kannur on Sunday, sparking protests by local residents that continued late into the night.
Velli, 80, and his wife Leela, 72, both residents of Block 13 at Aralam farm, were attacked and killed by a jumbo while collecting cashew nuts on their land just 600m from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) office. With this, 13 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the state this year.
Forest Minister A K Saseendran sought a report from Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan on the incident, even as the UDF and BJP gave separate calls for a hartal in Aralam panchayat on Monday. Saseendran will visit the farm on Monday afternoon and chair an all-party meeting at Aralam grama panchayat later in the day.
The Emergency Disaster Management Committee chaired by Arun decided to provide a compensation of `20 lakh to the duo’s family, of which `10 lakh will be given on Monday. The forest department has allocated `10 lakh per victim, with `5 lakh each set to be released in the initial phase.
Velli and Leela had ventured out on Sunday morning to gather cashew nuts. When they did not return by evening, neighbours launched a search and found the bodies near the cashew plantation.
Authorities, including the RRT members, Aralam police, panchayat officials, and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph, rushed to the spot.
Action plan will be discussed, says Saseendran
Tensions flared as residents and local representatives staged a protest against the forest department and did not allow authorities from taking the bodies to the hospital. They demanded that the district collector visit the spot and clarify the government’s response.
“Elephants roam the farm area day and night, especially during cashew season, as they are drawn to its scent. However, the forest department has failed to take preventive measures or even strengthen patrolling. The tragedy happened just a few meters away from the RRT office, but it was the residents, not officials, who found the bodies first,” said Krishnan, a resident of Aralam Farm.
MLA Sunny Joseph slammed the government over the delay in constructing an “elephant-proof” wall even five years after the project received administrative approval.
“In 2020, administrative approval was granted to build a protective wall using Scheduled Tribe funds, but the project remains stalled due to bureaucratic delays. Human lives are at risk, and this tragedy is the direct result of the forest department’s inaction,” he said.
Saseendran said a special meeting will be convened to address the ongoing issues at Aralam Farm. “We will assess whether negligence played a role, particularly regarding the failure to clear undergrowth. An action plan, similar to the one implemented in Wayanad, will be discussed under the collector’s leadership,” he told reporters. The collector too has scheduled an official-level meeting on Monday morning to assess the situation.
Aralam has long been plagued by human-wildlife conflict, with wild elephants frequently returning despite being driven away multiple times. The farm, known for its extensive cashew plantations, sustains settlers through cashew nut collection. However, since 2014, 20 people have lost their lives at Aralam in wild animal attacks, making it one of the most pressing safety concerns in the region.