Elephant tramples tribal couple to death in Kannur; UDF, BJP call for protest

KANNUR: A tribal couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam farm in Kannur on Sunday, sparking protests by local residents that continued late into the night.

Velli, 80, and his wife Leela, 72, both residents of Block 13 at Aralam farm, were attacked and killed by a jumbo while collecting cashew nuts on their land just 600m from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) office. With this, 13 people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the state this year.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran sought a report from Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan on the incident, even as the UDF and BJP gave separate calls for a hartal in Aralam panchayat on Monday. Saseendran will visit the farm on Monday afternoon and chair an all-party meeting at Aralam grama panchayat later in the day.

The Emergency Disaster Management Committee chaired by Arun decided to provide a compensation of `20 lakh to the duo’s family, of which `10 lakh will be given on Monday. The forest department has allocated `10 lakh per victim, with `5 lakh each set to be released in the initial phase.

Velli and Leela had ventured out on Sunday morning to gather cashew nuts. When they did not return by evening, neighbours launched a search and found the bodies near the cashew plantation.

Authorities, including the RRT members, Aralam police, panchayat officials, and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph, rushed to the spot.