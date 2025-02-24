Man murders five including four members of his family in Kerala capital, surrenders to cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old man brutally murdered five people including four of his own family members in the state capital on Monday. A sixth victim is in critical condition at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later in the evening, the accused, Afan, surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the murders.

The deceased have been identified as Afan’s younger brother Afsan (13), his uncle Latheef, his aunt Shahida, his grandmother Salma Beevi and Farsana. He also attacked his mother Shemi who has been admitted to the ICU in a private hospital.

The murders took place across three locations -- Venjaramoodu, S N Puram and Pangode. All the victims were found in a similarly gruesome state, with fatal injuries inflicted using a hammer and sharp tools.

At the accused’s house in Peramala, Venjaramoodu, the bodies of Shemi, Afsan and Farsana were found in separate rooms. Police sources said the doors to each room were locked from the outside, and the house gate was also secured. In S N Puram, the bodies of Latheef and Shahida were discovered, while Salma Beevi was found dead at her house in Pangode.