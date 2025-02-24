Man murders five including four members of his family in Kerala capital, surrenders to cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old man brutally murdered five people including four of his own family members in the state capital on Monday. A sixth victim is in critical condition at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Later in the evening, the accused, Afan, surrendered at the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the murders.
The deceased have been identified as Afan’s younger brother Afsan (13), his uncle Latheef, his aunt Shahida, his grandmother Salma Beevi and Farsana. He also attacked his mother Shemi who has been admitted to the ICU in a private hospital.
The murders took place across three locations -- Venjaramoodu, S N Puram and Pangode. All the victims were found in a similarly gruesome state, with fatal injuries inflicted using a hammer and sharp tools.
At the accused’s house in Peramala, Venjaramoodu, the bodies of Shemi, Afsan and Farsana were found in separate rooms. Police sources said the doors to each room were locked from the outside, and the house gate was also secured. In S N Puram, the bodies of Latheef and Shahida were discovered, while Salma Beevi was found dead at her house in Pangode.
Farsana, who was reportedly brought to the house a few days earlier, was found seated on a chair with her face mutilated beyond recognition. Locals said they did not hear any commotion from the house.
According to locals, Afan was last seen around 4:30 pm on Monday, riding a bike in Peramala. Friends and neighbours recalled him greeting them casually before heading home, showing no signs of the impending tragedy.
Police said Afan arrived at the Venjaramoodu station later that evening and confessed to killing six people. Initially sceptical, officers questioned the auto driver who brought him, suspecting Afan might be under the influence of intoxicants. However, a search of his house confirmed his confession. The Attingal DySP later recorded his formal statement.
The motive behind the massacre remains unclear. Locals said Afan had recently returned from abroad on a visiting visa, while his father is currently working overseas.
Investigations are ongoing, with forensic teams gathering evidence from the crime scenes. Authorities are also working to determine how Farsana was connected to the family.