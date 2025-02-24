Student from Mizoram stabbed to death in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old youth from Mizoram, who was pursuing BTech at Rajadhani Institute of Engineering & Technology (RIET) at Nagaroor, died after getting fatally stabbed by another student in the college on Saturday night.

Valentine V L Chana, a fourth-year BTech student, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday early morning. The Nagaroor police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The accused, T Lamsung Swala, aka Loma, 23, was taken into custody on Saturday night. A batchmate of the deceased, Lamsung also hails from Mizoram.

The incident happened around 11pm at Nedumparambu Junction, approximately 200m from the college.

According to the police, Lamsung held a grudge against Valentine and both had a history of disputes. The duo was living in a rented house outside the college hostel.

On Saturday, a heated argument broke out between the two, while they were hanging out with other friends in their room. They were reportedly intoxicated.

Following the argument, an enraged Lamsung called Valentine to the Nedumparambu Junction around 10.40pm. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation and Lamsung suddenly stabbed Valentine in the chest with a knife.