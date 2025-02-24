UAE economy minister joins 5-km run in Kannur to celebrate Year of Community

KANNUR: UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri took centre stage at the Kannur Beach Run, participating in a special 5km Community Run held as a tribute to the UAE’s Year of Community celebrations. His presence, alongside athletes and fitness enthusiasts, transformed the eighth edition of the event into a global celebration of fitness, well-being, and cross-cultural camaraderie.

The minister’s visit to Kerala was originally for the Invest Kerala Global Summit, but he made a special trip to Kannur at the invitation of global health entrepreneur and Beach Run mentor Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. Payyambalam Beach became a vibrant symbol of the deepening relationship between India and the UAE through the power of sports.

“In the UAE, 2025 has been declared the Year of Community by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I am delighted to take part in the Community Run in God’s Own Country. Next year, I hope to participate in the half marathon,” said Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

Speaker A N Shamseer flagged off the race, with renowned athlete Preeja Sreedharan also in attendance. More than 100 participants, including Dr Shamsheer and Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri — an avid fitness enthusiast — took part in the event. The minister completed the 5km run at an impressive pace, earning applause from the crowd.

This year’s Kannur Beach Run, organised by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, saw participation from nearly 1,000 runners across various categories. The event featured Kerala’s highest prize money for a half marathon and welcomed six international athletes from Ethiopia, adding to the competition’s prestige and excitement.

“We are honoured to have the UAE minister join us for this special event. We hope such initiatives will continue to strengthen community-driven efforts between both countries,” said North Malabar Chamber of Commerce Secretary Anil Kumar C.

Power of sports

