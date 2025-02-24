'Work for unity of party': Kerala Congress counters Tharoor controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Shashi Tharoor continues to march to the beat of his own drum with repeated controversial statements, there is a growing feeling within both the Congress and the UDF that enough is enough. However, the state Congress leadership has conspicuously decided not to succumb to any provocation on the part of Tharoor which might ultimately give a political edge to the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP.

“If Tharoor wants to leave the Congress, let him do so,” a senior UDF leader said on condition of anonymity. “He has become ambitious and opportunistic. I think if he leaves the party it will be good for both the Congress and the UDF. There was a time when we thought that he could become a consensus candidate for chief minister if the power struggle between some leaders in the party continued unabated. At this point, we cannot even think about it,” he told TNIE.

Speaking on a podcast of The New Indian Express, Tharoor said the Congress cannot hope to win the 2026 assembly election with its committed vote bank, and would need outside support. “In Thiruvananthapuram, my appeal was above party politics and I got the support from people who did not like Congress. That is what we want in 2026. If Congress gets only its committed voters’ votes in 2026, we will sit in the opposition,” he said.

Tharoor said some Congress leaders share his views. “Even some of the UDF partners have told me so. People like the way I talk and behave. Opinion polls conducted by independent agencies show that I am ahead of other leaders. If the party wants to use it I will be there. If not, I will look for other options. I have time to utilise other options,” he added.

This seems to be a reiteration of a statement Tharoor made two years ago in an interview to TNIE, as part of its Express Dialogues series. “I am seriously examining all the options that are available to me in the present situation... if the party were to give me the ticket to contest the [Thiruvananthapuram] seat again [in the 2024 general election], that would be one option. And there are other options, and I will have to weigh all the other options in my mind,” he had said.