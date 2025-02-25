58-year-old dies of Guillain-Barre Syndrome; first GBS death reported in Kerala

KOCHI: 58-year-old Joy Iype, a Kavana native, passed away due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome on Monday after undergoing treatment in Kottayam Medical College.

This is the first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death reported in the state.

"Joy was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College for the past 28 days. The doctors have confirmed GBS as the cause of death," said Preema Simix, the member representing the Kavana ward in Avoly Panchayat near Muvattupuzha.

GBS is a rare autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

There has been a recent spike in cases in India, with Pune in Maharashtra the worst affected. The condition is caused by water contamination in most cases.

Symptoms of GBS include tingling and numbness, often starting in the feet, muscle weakness and pain, difficulty walking.