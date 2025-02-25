At 40.4 degrees celsius, Kannur records highest February temperature in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala reels under an unusually hot February, the maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Monday. Kannur airport registered 40.4 degrees Celsius, the highest February temperature to ever be recorded in the state.

Kannur observatory recorded 39 degrees celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal. The state had crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark in February only twice in the past — on February 8, 1975 in Punalur (40.1 degrees Celsius) and on February 28, 1981, in Palakkad (40.0).

IMD director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE that the northern part of the state is experiencing unusually high temperatures because of dry wind. “We experienced record-breaking temperatures in 2023 and 2024. Global models indicate that the high temperature is going to continue this summer. Being a coastal state, chances of rain are also high, which could bring relief,” she said.

The IMD has predicted 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal temperatures at isolated places in the state till Wednesday. KSDMA has issued a warning against exposure to direct sun from 11 am to 3 pm.

Rain is expected over the weekend. As per current prediction, southern districts are expected to receive rain from Friday. “Northern Kerala may also experience relief due to clouds,” said Neetha. The IMD has issued a yellow alert on Friday for three southern districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. These districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall.