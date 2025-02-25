Film actors, producers differ on industry strike

KOCHI: The rift between producers and actors in Malayalam cinema has widened with their associations taking differing positions on the indefinite industry strike called by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) from June 1.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which met in Kochi, came out openly against the strike saying a complete shutdown of the industry will affect the livelihoods of hundreds of people, even as it vowed to discuss the issue of actors’ remuneration at its meeting in June. Producers have blamed the high salaries of actors as one of the reasons for huge losses in the industry.

KFPA, the Kerala Film Distributors Association, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, and the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala announced the indefinite cinema after a joint meeting on February 6.

Addressing reporters, G Suresh Kumar, vice president of KFPA, said the association will go ahead with the proposed strike from June 1. “Our protest is not against actors. It is to seek a relaxation in the entertainment tax levied by the state government,” he said, adding that theatres in the state are struggling and government intervention is the need of the hour.

Suresh added that the Facebook post by producer Antony Perumbavoor does not reflect the truth and that KFPA will talk to AMMA about reducing actors’ remuneration. “What is said in Antony’s Facebook post is against the truth. The decision to hold a protest was made at the joint meeting of the film bodies,” he added.

AMMA said it will not back the strike. “The unnecessary strike will not only cause financial loss to the industry but will also affect the livelihoods of people working in the industry,” the statement released by the AMMA ad hoc committee on Monday said. The association said the issue of remuneration will be discussed at its general body meeting in June.