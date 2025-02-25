Invest Kerala brings a windfall of opportunities for Kochi

The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 saw the state getting in its kitty expressions of interest (EoIs) worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore. As many as 374 companies evinced interest in establishing, expanding, diversifying and reinvesting.

Besides, a total of 24 IT companies expressed interest in expanding operations in the state, bringing an additional investment of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and generating 60,000 more job opportunities.

Top investors include Karan Adani, who has pledged `30,000 crore, followed by HiLITE Group with Rs 10,000 crore. Lulu Group, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd, Sharaf Group, and Tofl Pathanamthitta Infra Ltd, each committed Rs 5,000 crore.

Additionally, Sri Avantika International Ltd has pledged Rs 4,300 crore, Cherri Holdings Rs 4,000 crore, NRG Corporations Pvt Ltd Rs 3,600 crore, and Prestige Rs 3,000 crore.