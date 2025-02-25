Invest Kerala brings a windfall of opportunities for Kochi

The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 saw the state getting in its kitty expressions of interest (EoIs) worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore. As many as 374 companies evinced interest in establishing, expanding, diversifying and reinvesting.
Besides, a total of 24 IT companies expressed interest in expanding operations in the state, bringing an additional investment of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and generating 60,000 more job opportunities.
Top investors include Karan Adani, who has pledged `30,000 crore, followed by HiLITE Group with Rs 10,000 crore. Lulu Group, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd, Sharaf Group, and Tofl Pathanamthitta Infra Ltd, each committed Rs 5,000 crore.
Additionally, Sri Avantika International Ltd has pledged Rs 4,300 crore, Cherri Holdings Rs 4,000 crore, NRG Corporations Pvt Ltd Rs 3,600 crore, and Prestige Rs 3,000 crore.
Kochi too got its share of the windfall of EoIs. Some of the big investments that Kochi got are:
* Rs 5,000 crore by Monarch Group to set up Hilltop City at Ayyampuzha at Angamaly
* Rs 5,000 crore from Lulu Group will include a food processing unit at Kalamassery, IT and fintech infrastructure in the Global City project
* Rs 5,000 crore from Sharaf Group for logistics park
* Rs 5,000 crore by Adani for logistics park and cement terminal
* Brigade Enterprises Ltd's Rs 1,500 crore investment offer includes a residential project in Kochi
* Rs 1,000 from Jio for Cable Landing Centre
* Rs 500 from Kaynes Technologies for flexible PC board manufacturing unit and electronics manufacturing cluster on 30 acres at Perumbavoor
* Rs 800 from Edayar Zinc Ltd for a logistics park
* Rs 800 crore from Biewu International for sulphuric acid plant at Ambalamedu
* Rs 300 crore from Artson Engineering Ltd for a boat-making unit
* Rs 850 crore from Aster Medcity includes expansion of Aster Kochi
* Pink Park to come up near Petrochemical Park at Ambalamedu