KANNUR: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has admitted to shortcomings in the execution of the elephant wall project in the Aralam farm tribal rehabilitation area, where a couple was trampled to death by a wild jumbo on Sunday.

The minister said the elephant wall would take another six months to complete, while attributing the delay to “difficulties in felling trees”, which he said had now been resolved.

Saseendran made the remarks after an all-party meeting convened at the Aralam panchayat office on Monday following the tragic death of Velli, 80, and his wife Leela, 72, residents of Block 13, in the jumbo attack. The deaths triggered massive protests in the area, with residents demanding an immediate resolution to the human-wildlife conflict.