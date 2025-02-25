This colonial-era building in Thiruvananthapuram continues to define PMG Junction

Nestled between Palayam and Pattom in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram is PMG Junction, a corner made distinguishable from the others in the city by the venerable institutions that dot its vicinity — Priyadarshini Planetarium, Kerala Legislative Complex, Lourdes Forane Church, Hanuman Temple, among others.

One particular building assumes greater significance given how the junction itself is named after it — the Office of the Post Master General (PMG). Established in 1895 during the reign of Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the imposing structure is, according to M G Sasibhooshan, a local historian, “one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.”

Indeed, the two-storeyed colonial-era building, with its symmetrical layout, exposed brickwork, granite-dressed corners, semi-circular stone arches, four corner towers and a central clock tower, is an architectural masterpiece — a seamless blend of European and vernacular styles.