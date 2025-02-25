This colonial-era building in Thiruvananthapuram continues to define PMG Junction

Nestled between Palayam and Pattom in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram is PMG Junction, a corner made distinguishable from the others in the city by the venerable institutions that dot its vicinity — Priyadarshini Planetarium, Kerala Legislative Complex, Lourdes Forane Church, Hanuman Temple, among others.
One particular building assumes greater significance given how the junction itself is named after it — the Office of the Post Master General (PMG). Established in 1895 during the reign of Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the imposing structure is, according to M G Sasibhooshan, a local historian, “one of the most beautiful buildings in the city.”
Indeed, the two-storeyed colonial-era building, with its symmetrical layout, exposed brickwork, granite-dressed corners, semi-circular stone arches, four corner towers and a central clock tower, is an architectural masterpiece — a seamless blend of European and vernacular styles.
Drawing comparisons to Kolkata’s iconic Writer’s Building, the historian says, “The PMG building embodies the classical British colonial aesthetic, with its formal symmetry, steep tiled roofs, and meticulous brickworks. It was originally constructed to house the office of the chief engineer of Tranvancore’s Public Works Department. Soon, the building became a hub for significant institutions that shaped the region,” says Sasibhooshan.
“Later, in 1939, under the patronage of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, Travancore’s first engineering college was established here, thus marking a turning point in the state’s academic history.”
The institution was moved to Sreekaryam in 1961, where it continues to flourish as the College of Engineering.
For a brief period in the 1930s, the building also housed an Air Training Complex, established by the Government of India. This further cemented the building’s role in shaping the administrative and infrastructure fabric of the city. Eventually, it became the home to the Office of the Post Master General, a function it continues to serve today.
Over time, the prominence of this institution led to the surrounding area being commonly referred to as ‘PMG Junction,’ a name that has since become part of the city’s identity.
For over a century now, the building has been a striking presence in the Thiruvananthapuram skyline, a silent witness to the city’s grand evolution.
Today, PMG Junction serves as a nerve centre from which one can go to places such as Barton Hill, where Government Engineering College and Government Law College are located.
Vikas Bhavan, University Stadium, and KTDC Mascot Hotel are also located near the junction, all adding to the historical and cultural significance of the area.
Though its occupants have changed, the PMG building’s legacy remains intact, forever etched in the very name of the junction it overlooks.