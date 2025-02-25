This photo exhibition highlights the plight of Kochi's arterial waterway

As many as 100 photographs of the Thevara-Perandoor Canal clicked by Kochi residents were displayed at Subash Bose Park in Kochi as part of 'Through the Historical Routes of Thevara-Perandoor Canal', an effort to instil in the public the need to protect and restore the waterway, once a vital artery of the city.

The six-day event was organised by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-Hed), which is undertaking a restoration of the canal as part of the UNEP’s Generation Restoration Project.