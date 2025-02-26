Antony Perumbavoor removes Facebook post criticising KFPA vice president after talk with film industry bodies

Antony, whose Ashirvad Films is set to release Empuraan on March 27, came up with a Facebook post on February 13, a week after the KFPA announced an indefinite cinema strike, questioning Suresh Kumar for announcing the strike that would shut down the industry and disclosing the budget of Empuraan. The social media post was shared by actors Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, and Aju Varghese.

Saji added that the chamber has not called off the strike and will go ahead with the plan if the discussion with the government fails to bring a solution on the financial losses the industry is facing now. "We will go on with the strike from June 1 if our demands are not met. The association will meet again on March 5 to discuss the issues and will meet the government officials to discuss a reduction in entertainment tax," said Saji, adding that the actors remuneration will also be discussed in the meeting.

A joint meeting of film bodies in the state held on February 6 decided to go on a strike to highlight the losses the Malayalam film industry was going through.