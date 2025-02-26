Couple flees home state Jharkhand, marries in Kerala amid ‘love jihad’ threats, protests

ALAPPUZHA: Lovers from Jharkhand fled their home state and got married in Kayamkulam, in Alappuzha district, after their relatives and neighbours back home alleged that theirs was a ‘love jihad’.

Mohammad Galib, 30, and Asha Verma, 27, hailing from Chitarpur in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, first married as per Islamic religious rites and customs at a masjid in Kayamkulam on February 11. Later, on February 16, they married again at a local temple following Hindu customs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Muhammad and Asha said they had been in love for many years.

“We got married after taking the decision on our own. After registering a false case, the Jharkhand police came and recorded our statements on February 14. Further, another false case was filed against me, accusing me of kidnapping Asha and taking her away by force,” the couple said.

“We have been asked to appear in person at the police station in Jharkhand. We want to thank our counsel Gaya S Latha and others for all their help and for ensuring our safety,” they added.