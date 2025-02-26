Couple flees home state Jharkhand, marries in Kerala amid ‘love jihad’ threats, protests

ALAPPUZHA: Lovers from Jharkhand fled their home state and got married in Kayamkulam, in Alappuzha district, after their relatives and neighbours back home alleged that theirs was a ‘love jihad’.
Mohammad Galib, 30, and Asha Verma, 27, hailing from Chitarpur in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, first married as per Islamic religious rites and customs at a masjid in Kayamkulam on February 11. Later, on February 16, they married again at a local temple following Hindu customs.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Muhammad and Asha said they had been in love for many years.
“We got married after taking the decision on our own. After registering a false case, the Jharkhand police came and recorded our statements on February 14. Further, another false case was filed against me, accusing me of kidnapping Asha and taking her away by force,” the couple said.
“We have been asked to appear in person at the police station in Jharkhand. We want to thank our counsel Gaya S Latha and others for all their help and for ensuring our safety,” they added.
Earlier this month, Asha’s relatives reached Kayamkulam, but she refused to go with them. The couple arrived in Kerala on the advice of a friend from Kayamkulam who worked with Muhammad in the Gulf. The counsel, Gaya, said that Asha’s family had arranged her marriage to another man.
“After hearing this, Muhammad, who was working abroad, returned to India. However, since they belonged to different religions, opposition to their marriage grew. Protests erupted, mainly led by leaders and members of Asha’s community. Subsequently, allegations of ‘love jihad’ were raised against Mohammad, leading to tensions and prompting the couple to flee to Kayamkulam,” Gaya said.
An application has been filed to officially register their marriage at the Kayamkulam Sub-Registrar Office, Gaya said. The couple has also filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking police protection, fearing that Asha might become a victim of an ‘honour killing’.
Kayamkulam DySP N Babukuttan said the couple would be provided with necessary protection if they request it.