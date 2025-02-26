Good in studies, supportive of family, Farsana wanted to make it big in life, says panchayat member

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Little did Farsana, the lone victim from outside Afan’s family, know that a macabre ending awaited her when Afan came to pick her up on Monday evening. A second-year MSc chemistry student of St John’s College in Anchal, Farsana went out of her house in Puthoor and was picked up by Afan from Venjaramoodu. He then took her to his house in Perumala on his motorcycle.

Farsana had told her family members that she was going to take home tuition. It was late in the evening that her family received the shocking news of her murder.

S Sudheer, a panchayat member from the Valiyakattackal ward and who resides near Farsana’s house, said she wanted to make it big in life.

Belonging to a lower-middle-class family, with her father working in an aluminium fabrication shop, she tutored students at their homes to supplement the family’s income.

“She was good in studies. She did not mingle much with people and always kept to herself. She was a quiet girl. Even in our distant dreams, we didn’t think such a tragedy would befall her,” Sudheer said.