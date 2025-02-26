Good in studies, supportive of family, Farsana wanted to make it big in life, says panchayat member

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Little did Farsana, the lone victim from outside Afan’s family, know that a macabre ending awaited her when Afan came to pick her up on Monday evening. A second-year MSc chemistry student of St John’s College in Anchal, Farsana went out of her house in Puthoor and was picked up by Afan from Venjaramoodu. He then took her to his house in Perumala on his motorcycle.
Farsana had told her family members that she was going to take home tuition. It was late in the evening that her family received the shocking news of her murder.
S Sudheer, a panchayat member from the Valiyakattackal ward and who resides near Farsana’s house, said she wanted to make it big in life.
Belonging to a lower-middle-class family, with her father working in an aluminium fabrication shop, she tutored students at their homes to supplement the family’s income.
“She was good in studies. She did not mingle much with people and always kept to herself. She was a quiet girl. Even in our distant dreams, we didn’t think such a tragedy would befall her,” Sudheer said.
According to a relative, the family members, save her father Sunil, were aware of her relationship with Afan and were receptive to it. Afan had directly gone to her residence and told her mother about his intention to marry her.
“The family did not raise any objection to his proposal. But we heard Afan’s family was not okay with it. They reportedly had reservations and there was a discussion on the matter on Monday morning as well,” the relative added.
The relative alleged that Afan could have learnt online how to attack the victim with a hammer as Farsana was hit exactly in the middle of her forehead with the hammer.
“The hammer was purchased from a hardware shop at Venjaramoodu. There is a big wound on her forehead, a few inches wide and deep, that one might think she was hit with a bullet. We suspect this murder was a well-calculated one,” the relative added.