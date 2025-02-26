Govt school girls turn 'smart' problem solvers, thanks to Atal Tinkering Lab

Long gone are the days when rote learning formed the crux of education. School students today are engaged in all sorts of projects that push the limits, thus ushering in bold innovations.

And that’s precisely what has transpired at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at South Junction, Ernakulam.

At the Tech Expo 2025 organised here, students have unveiled smart solutions to a slew of problems, including a home automation system, farmstead weather station, a smart waste bin, among others.

Speaking to TNIE, Dayana, headmistress of the high school section, says, “The school has been giving students two hours every week to tinker at the Atal Tinkering Laboratory on our premises. Various components have been made available at the laboratory to create innovative devices and products, and the students have been making good use of the time. Their works are showcased at the exhibition.”