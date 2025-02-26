In a first, IMD sounds heatwave warning for Kerala in February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for Kerala for the first time in February on Tuesday.

The IMD has sounded a heatwave warning for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while predicting 2-4 degrees Celsius above-normal temperatures in the state on Wednesday. In Kannur and Kasaragod, temperatures are likely to go above 39 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the state with Kannur airport clocking 40.4 degrees, the highest February temperature in Kerala’s history. Kannur observatory recorded 39 degrees Celsius – 4.4 degrees above normal.

Before Monday, the state had crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark in February only twice, on February 8, 1975 in Punalur (40.1) and on February 28, 1981, in Palakkad (40).

M G Manoj, a scientist at the Cusat Radar Research Centre, said a heatwave alert in February is unusual.

“Rise in temperatures like this is unseasonal in February. We didn’t get any rain this month causing dry weather and leading to rise in temperatures. The seasonal forecast from IMD is anticipated by the end of this week and only then will we have a better idea about the summer forecast for the state,” Manoj said.

Many local factors, including the locations of the observatories, contribute to the recording of rise in temperatures, he said. “Many of our observatories are located in the heart of the cities and airports where there are no shades. Emissions from vehicles and concrete buildings contribute as local factors that lead to an upward trend in temperatures,” Manoj said, adding that the public should strictly follow the advisories issued by the state agencies.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has released a set of guidelines and recommendations for local bodies to scale up preparedness during the summer. They include a slew of long and short-term mitigation plans to combat extreme heat events.

Cooling centres, shelters, resting areas for outdoor workers, identifying vulnerability groups, a monitoring committee and nodal officer at local bodies, response team to check on the vulnerable population, early warning at the grassroots, and emergency response teams are some of the KSDMA’s suggestions.

