Jailed Maoist leader plans indefinite fast for nod to publish novel in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Roopesh, the Maoist leader lodged in Central Jail in Viyyur, has decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike from March 2 demanding permission to publish his second novel. P A Shyna, Roopesh’s wife, said he chose March 2 as the day marks the martyrdom of Rajan, the student of Regional Engineering College, Calicut, (now NITC), who was killed in police custody during Emergency.

“Roopesh had sought permission of the jail authorities to publish his novel Bandhitharude Ormakkurippukal (Memoirs of prisoners). They orally communicated to him that they could not grant the nod as the novel contains references to jail, the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and the court,” Shyna told TNIE.

“There is no explicit reference of any of these things in the novel. Of course, it raises criticism against the system prevailing in the country. We submitted the manuscript to some prominent writers in Kerala, who acknowledged the novel’s artistic quality,” she said.

Roopesh, who was arrested in 2015, completed post-graduation in history while in jail.

“He is currently doing PG in philosophy. Roopesh also did short-term courses in mobile repairing, automobile and baking. He has participated in badminton tournaments and is active in jail radio and short films,” Shyna said.

Roopesh’s first novel Vasanthathinte Poomarangal, which he wrote while working underground in 2013, has been widely discussed.

“The Supreme Court has upheld the rights of prisoners to publish books. In 1986, the court declared as illegal denial of permission to a prisoner to handover the manuscript to his wife for publication. There are many other similar cases,” she said. Roopesh was arrested with Shyna and three others at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on May 4, 2015. All except Roopesh have been released. There are 43 cases against him registered at police stations in Kerala and outside.