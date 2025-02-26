Shiva: God with the X Factor

He is as a wanderer — unfettered, uninhibited, solitary. Yet when He loves, He does so to the extent of effacing Himself.
His love for Sati was so intense that Her death sent Him into a trance that even Kamadeva himself couldn’t break with his amorous arrows.
He smokes, He lives with all kinds of beings, He is the Lord of the animals.
He is the bearer of chastity, yet He is also the Lord of the tantras, which include tapping into even the powers of what is socially forbidden.
He dwells high in the Himalayas, clad in almost nothing. His cosmic dance is legendary — so much so that even scientists are in rapture as they delve deeper into subatomic space, witnessing a dance that first causes creation and then annihilates it.
“He is a rockstar. Truly,” says upcoming artist Varun P, who says his music found focus only after he understood the Shiva Tatva.
“Have you found any concept so baffling yet so simple and free? I find it exhilaratingly liberating. I need to thank my generation for it — rappers like Paradox and Brodha V. I used to love their songs. They were about power, vigour, a deep feeling of freedom, yet so drenched in love. It bowled me over. The freedom I felt in those songs was just immense. That’s when I read up on Shiva. It made me fall in love with my own existence more. And now, it makes me love my music more.”
For wildlife researcher Vinod Ambady, Shiva is a symbol of nonchalance and equality. “He hardly got caught in dilemmas. There were times when He appeared reckless. Living-on-the -edge type. And He didn’t care about hierarchies or norms. The ultimate rebel. Fearlessness is one aspect I try derive from Him. I believe it’s vital in this age of unwanted anxieties,” he says.
“Besides the philosophy, as a devotee, I would say He would never ignore anyone’s prayers. Or, play games with them. He even gave boons to the ‘villains’ of that era. Anyone, even demons, could approach Him.”
This idea of Shiva, as a cult figure of spirituality, power, destruction, love, and renunciation, has existed for ages. His presence in art and music has been monumental, to the extent that artists revere Him as the Guru of Dance.
Seers and seekers see Him as Adiyogi, the first teacher of yoga and spirituality. His influence as the divine was so profound that even related faiths such as Buddhism and Jainism derived from Shaivite philosophies.
Even among the common folk, Shiva has remained a favourite across generations.
It’s not uncommon to spot T-shirts that bear images that flex the Shiva physique. Or youngsters flaunt tattoos of different aspects of His imagery.
“I get a lot of clients who come for Shiva tattoos. The power element associated with Shiva is what attracts people,” says artist Syama Devi, who runs ‘Dreamcatcher Tattoos’ at Kadavanthra in Kochi.
“There is also the feeling that, if it’s about Shiva, it is casually yet strikingly different.”
Musically, Shiva has found several patrons worldwide, at least over the last 40 years. Since the late ‘70s, several bands have been named ‘Shiva’ across the world. A British band was named Shiva. Another US-based band was called Shiva’s Headband. Alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins titled one of their singles — and first music video — ‘Siva’, inspired by the Tantric element in Shiva worship that balances the masculine and feminine forces in nature.
In India, one of the three leading rock bands of the time — a Kolkata-based band — was also called Shiva. V J Traven was a Malayali member of the band.
He recalls that the band was named ‘Shiva' primarily because — although the concept of Shiva was deeply rooted in tantra, the elements, and philosophy — people associated Him more with personal libertarianism. “It was as if people were trying to find excuses in all such philosophies without understanding their core,” he says.
“It was in no way related to any religion or spirituality but rather a kind of escapism.”
Even today, Lord Shiva remains a dominant theme in music — but with a difference. “The poems that become songs now celebrate His innate strength — not caring for materialism yet standing up for love and truth,” says Class XII student Krishna A, who is a rock and rap lover.
“People may be drawn to Him because He seems like a woke God, but His freedom is not something that can be gauged with elemental eyes. He stood for Shunya — nothingness — which is why He is a hit among physicists, too. You must have seen the Nataraja sculpture at CERN.”
Popular DJ, composer and actor Sekhar Menon echoes similar views. “Other deities look up to Shiva. He has the power to destroy — but never misuses it. That is the ultimate power — of restraint. That’s something to meditate on,” he says.
“In music, there is a separate fan base of Shiva trance. He was the Lord of rhythm. He always carried the damru, eveready for a trance trip. Maybe it helped him calm down. Today, people are researching the therapeutic effects of dance, music and even Omkara.”
Shiva, in fact, is considered the primal guru of dance. “He stands for ultimate masculinity and vigour. These are rajasic qualities among the three gunas (sattva, rajas, and tamas). The world is naturally drawn to it,” says writer Shoukath A V.
“People, however, stop at that and do not see that Shiva, as an ideal, transcends attributes. He stands for consciousness that is beyond all attributes — pure, transcendental bliss. The concept of bhasma (ash), which He smears on his body, represents this truth. It signifies that all material attributes eventually turn to ash.
“The Shiva the world sees as the epitome of masculinity is actually an entity with a vast spectrum of consciousness — one that has both a rockstar aura and the essence of Satchidananda, the supreme bliss state of rippleless peace, where all material turbulences merge.”
Feminine side
For artist Shalini Ramdas, what draws her to Shiva is His enigma. “How can you not fall in love with Him? He may be attractive from a female perspective — being a man who is powerful yet completely oblivious of His power. But He also has a feminine side, as seen in the concept of Ardhanareeshwara. The feminist in Him is profound,” she says, adding that she has done paintings as well as clay sculptures of Shiva.
“There is no beginning or end to His legacy. Where He resides, Kailasam, is a mystery. It’s all metaphorical yet immensely relatable to human senses. It is subjective but also deeply objective.”
Digital artist Unni Ullas says Shiva embodies a complex mix of attributes — He’s fierce, but also deeply meditative, detached from worldly affairs, and very compassionate.
“I can definitely see why many people view Lord Shiva as a ‘cool, angry young man’. His anger is often symbolic of breaking down the old to make way for new growth. He’s portrayed as both a destroyer and a creator, especially among those who admire his raw energy and balance between power and peace,” he says.
“And I am really impressed with the stories of Shiva. He is also a deep romantic, who took love seriously. Take His marriage with Sati, and the reaction to her death. When it comes to art, I am interested in his hues, dynamic poses, and especially the Tanadavam.”
‘No discrimination’
None like Shiva — this is why the growing number of travellers, many from Kerala these days, are drawn to places like Kashi, Kailash, or even the Vadakkunnathan precincts. Whether for spiritual retreats, artistic pursuits, or simply creating reels, these destinations resonate with devotion.
“That is the beauty of the Shiva concept. It is beyond freedom. It offers immense space for people, regardless of their limitations,” explains Shankar P S, a Hindu philosophy researcher, who has studied Shiva in depth.
Discrimination does not exist in Shiva’s world, and because of this, there are fewer laws. This absence of strict rules is often seen as lawlessness, making Him appear as an outlaw, Shankar adds.
“But in a deeper understanding, it is extreme love at play. Shiva accepts everyone — ghosts, animals, people, demons, deities, all alike. It is said that for the Shiva-Parvati wedding, everyone in the universe was invited. No discrimination,” he says.
“He is ‘nothing’ and hence has space for everything. Have you not heard the Nirvanashatakam, the beautiful verses by Adi Shankaracharya? Shiva is nirvikalpa (without attributes), nirakara (without form). He pervades the very core of existence. He is the ultimate renunciate — seeking neither company nor salvation — yet He is the abode of supreme bliss and the very essence of love. He is true love.”
With inputs from Krishna P S