Shiva: God with the X Factor

He is as a wanderer — unfettered, uninhibited, solitary. Yet when He loves, He does so to the extent of effacing Himself.

His love for Sati was so intense that Her death sent Him into a trance that even Kamadeva himself couldn’t break with his amorous arrows.

He smokes, He lives with all kinds of beings, He is the Lord of the animals.

He is the bearer of chastity, yet He is also the Lord of the tantras, which include tapping into even the powers of what is socially forbidden.

He dwells high in the Himalayas, clad in almost nothing. His cosmic dance is legendary — so much so that even scientists are in rapture as they delve deeper into subatomic space, witnessing a dance that first causes creation and then annihilates it.

“He is a rockstar. Truly,” says upcoming artist Varun P, who says his music found focus only after he understood the Shiva Tatva.

“Have you found any concept so baffling yet so simple and free? I find it exhilaratingly liberating. I need to thank my generation for it — rappers like Paradox and Brodha V. I used to love their songs. They were about power, vigour, a deep feeling of freedom, yet so drenched in love. It bowled me over. The freedom I felt in those songs was just immense. That’s when I read up on Shiva. It made me fall in love with my own existence more. And now, it makes me love my music more.”