Social activist Suhra meets Union minister Rijiju, presents draft bill

KOZHIKODE: Social activist V P Suhra met with Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijijuin New Delhi to present a draft bill advocating amendments to the Muslim inheritance law. The proposed amendments aim to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of inheritance among Muslim women. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi too was part of the meeting.

Rijiju is learnt to have responded positively, assuring further consultations with the Union Law Ministry, legal experts, and other concerned authorities to evaluate the proposed changes.

Suhra, emphasised on the necessity of revising existing inheritance laws to address gender disparities. She highlighted that the current laws often result in unequal distribution of property, disadvantaging women. The draft bill proposes specific amendments to create a more equitable system, ensuring that Muslim women receive a fair share of inheritance.

Minister Rijiju acknowledged the importance of the issue and expressed the government’s commitment to promoting gender equality. He said the proposed amendments would be thoroughly examined in collaboration with the Union Law Ministry and legal experts to ensure they align with constitutional principles and the rights of the Muslim community.

Suresh Gopi commended Suhra’s efforts and assured her of his assistance.