Steps on to cancel bail of Pulsar Suni

KOCHI: The prosecution has begun legal proceedings to cancel the bail of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actor abduction case, on Tuesday.

As part of this, prosecution submitted a report before the court stating that Suni had violated bail conditions. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted him bail under strict conditions, including a directive to refrain from any further criminal activities.

The Nedumbassery police sent a letter to the Ernakulam Rural District Special Branch DySP, requesting the cancellation of his bail.

Suni was taken into custody for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing employees of a restaurant in Rayamangalam in Ernakulam district on Sunday. Suni abused the staff citing delay in serving food. Following this, the Kuruppampady police arrested him, but he was later granted bail.

