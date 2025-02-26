William Dalrymple: When it comes to history, people want either angels or demons

Is a lot of history being lost in the tussle?

Yes, it is a very difficult time to be a historian now. But there should be a greater picture seen here. For example, I am a supporter of P J Cherian’s Pattanam excavations, especially at a time when there are such works being done in Bernike in Egypt, where Kerala sailors were said to have landed. So, it is important to know about the Kerala port where Roman soldiers were landing to get a full picture. The state should be supporting such studies.

Why, according to you, is history such a sensitive subject in India?

When it comes to history, people want either angels or demons. Tipu Sultan and Shivaji are examples. My own family was imprisoned by Tipu. They later fought and won against him as part of the British army. While it’s a fact that he attacked Hindus in Kerala and the Mangalore Christians, he was a generous patron who referred to astrology, and made his army bathe in sacred waters before going to war.

Conflicting facets about such historical figures should spur lively, open debates. But now, it is difficult to write without ruffling patriotic feathers. Like in the case of Shivaji… he is made out to be no less than God by some.

And it is not just in India; it is beginning to happen in London where politicians are targeting ‘unpatriotic historians’ who criticise the British empire. An archaeologist who was employed by the IDF to study early Jews of Lebanon was recently killed by Hezbollah.

How should a historian wade such waters then?

History can’t be simplistically told. Job of the historian is not to jump on to a political bandwagon. I have been speaking up about Palestine. Right or wrong, I am free to speak up.