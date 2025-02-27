11 killed in 54 days: No. of tribal deaths in jumbo attacks puzzling

KOCHI: Tribal people are traditionally forest dwellers who have good knowledge of the behaviour of wild animals. However, surprisingly, 11 of the 13 people killed by wild elephants this year are from tribal communities. Among them were those who regularly collected forest produce and were well adapted to the habitat and the movement of wild animals.

Senior forest officers say they have held awareness campaigns in tribal settlements urging community members to be cautious and avoid moving around the forest during night hours. The large number of deaths among tribal people is puzzling. The forest department has deployed rapid response teams (RRTs) along forest fringes and strengthened their patrolling. Authorities say it is not practical to increase surveillance inside the forest as the settlements are spread out.

Alcoholism and use of mobile phones, that reduce the sensory acumen to understand the presence of wild animals, have been blamed for the increase in deaths. The authorities have urged the residents not to move around in forest areas during night hours after consuming alcohol or enjoying music from mobile phones.

“The behaviour of wild animals has changed and this can be attributed to climate change and increased human activity. The forest habitat and circumstances have changed,” said wildlife expert Dr P S Easa.

“Tribals are ecosystem people and we are striving hard to ensure their safety. In an attempt to involve tribal communities in conflict mitigation efforts, we are planning to launch a sensitisation & knowledge-sharing programme, called Gotra Bheri, from March 5. Under the programme, forest officials will visit settlements and hold discussions with members of all 36 tribal communities to understand their traditional knowledge and revisit our perception on mitigating human-wildlife conflict. Aralam was an elephant habitat even before the tribals were rehabilitated there. Our teams have been camping there to ensure their protection,” chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan said.