Anna Ben: ‘One has to be smart about rebellion...’

Are you a part of WCC?

No, not officially.

What are the differences you have noticed across industries?

There are many cultural differences. In the Malayalam industry, familiarity plays a big role. I work with people I grew up seeing, so there’s an ease to it. Someone new to the industry wouldn’t have that same comfort. The producers here are people I have known for a long time, which makes things feel more personal.

But when I work in Tamil and Telugu, the environment is much more professional. Not that Malayalam cinema isn’t professional, but there’s a certain familiarity here — like an uncle you know being part of the project. Tamil and Telugu industries operate on a different scale, especially Telugu. The budgets are huge. The cost of a single day’s production on a Telugu film could cover an entire Malayalam film’s budget. The approach is different, and it works brilliantly for them because of cultural factors.

It’s also about adapting. Even when judging scripts, I can’t approach a Telugu or Tamil story the same way I do a Malayalam one. I have to understand their industry, their audience, and the environment they cater to. That’s a crucial factor.

Do you think there’s a lack of strong female characters in Malayalam cinema?

Yes. When I look back, there were so many brilliant female characters. The roles actors like Urvashi chechi did were incredible. But somewhere along the way, there was a shift. Now, interesting characters are being written, but I feel there’s hesitation due to uncertainty in the industry. People aren’t willing to take risks. I’m not sure what’s causing that, but I hope more strong female characters get written.

That said, I’ve seen more interesting women in real life than I have in cinema. It’s not that we lack compelling female stories — it’s just that we need writers who understand women’s lives and perspectives. We don’t need constant portrayals of struggle, pain, or trauma. We already know about these realities — we hear about them daily. But women have so many more dimensions that aren’t being explored in films.

Young girls today have a very different outlook on life compared to previous generations. When was the last time we saw a fresh coming-of-age story about a young woman?

Have you had a discussion with your father?

Appa is very afraid. Because when I ask him some of his characters or their dialogues, he will be like, ‘What should I write?’ It is like he really loves to do it. He is very open about it. He sits with me and talks to me about what the youth talk about today and what’s happening. I love the fact that he is willing to learn and understand.

Using violence against women to enhance the male character’s arc… where do you stand on this now-familiar trope in Malayalam cinema?

In some projects when I get the titular role, the main plot points will be the woman going through marital rape or postpartum or some other social issue. But, my question is always where is this intention coming from? Is it out of genuine concern about the subject or to make a film out of it just because it is talked about? The intention matters. I have turned down some projects because of this lack of ethics or dishonesty.

Has it now fallen on you to also be a voice for the people of Vypeen? In 2023, you had written a letter to the CM asking for better public transport for the region…

I don’t see that as a burden at all. With the kind of privilege I have, this is the least I can do for my people — and I love my people. The love and life experience Vypeen has given me is immense. A part of me is still there.

If you have been to Vypeen, you know how cut off it is from the city. These are mostly working-class people already spending so much time, money, and effort just to commute. The least I could do was try to help find a solution. And I am really happy that some changes have happened — some extra buses have been added. But there’s still a lot more that needs to be done.

