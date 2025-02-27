‘Congress has given Tharoor more than what he deserves’

I am given to understand that Shashi Tharoor MP has, in utterances to the media, complained that he is not being accorded a position befitting his stature in the Congress party and reiterated that he has options. It is in this context that I am compelled to write this piece.

The great men and women who led the freedom struggle under the leadership of the Indian National Congress never put a price on their selfless sacrifice. They never sought anything in return for what they gave to the nation. Mahatma Gandhi spent his days in and out of jail, and undertook his satyagraha, which he paid for with his life, not yearning for a position either in the party or in government. Jawaharlal Nehru spent almost 13 years in different jails not pondering whether he would ever become prime minister. This is the history of the Congress.

Today’s leaders, whether in party or government, should not forget that they owe their standing to the selfless contributions of freedom fighters. Forgetting their sacrifices, and the sufferings of millions of people who struggle to make ends meet, political leaders wrangle for positions, in the hope of securing their futures.

Tharoor is not a traditional Congressman. He joined the party after his stint with the United Nations. He unsuccessfully vied to become secretary general of the global body with the help of the Congress government at the Centre. After joining the Congress, he was put up as the party’s candidate from Thiruvananthapuram for the Lok Sabha. Tharoor was given the ticket at the expense of other deserving Congressmen. He was later made a minister. Even after he put in his papers, following a controversy, he was repatriated in the ministry. He went on to win the Thiruvananthapuram seat another three times as a Congress candidate.

It is common knowledge that he won last year’s general election with the help of minorities and the poor fisherfolk, who are traditional supporters of the Congress, and not on the strength of his personal ties with non-Congress supporters. When the Congress sat in opposition he was made chairman of key parliamentary committees, of course, in recognition of his merit. Yet, there was no dearth of meritorious persons in the party. In fact, Tharoor has no reason to complain as the Congress has perhaps given him more than what he deserves.