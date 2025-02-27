Congress offers support to ASHA workers, to hold protest marches against Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress has come forward offering full support to the on-going agitation by the ASHA workers with the party announcing a series of protests against the government. The party has decided to burn the government circular against the striking workers in front of panchayat offices on Thursday.

Protest marches will also be taken to the Secretariat and Collectorates in other districts on March 3. In a statement issued here, KPCC general secretary in-charge of organisation M Liju said the Congress will hold protests in front of local bodies.

Party mandalam committees will hold agitations in front of panchayat offices. Mahila Congress workers too will be part of the protests.

“The government is trying to replace the ASHA workers with CPM sympathisers. Instead of accepting their just demands like increase in honourarium, retirement benefits and other incentives, the government is trying to stop the agitation by insulting and intimidating them. The Congress will oppose any such move,” said Liju, adding that the party will offer full support to the ASHA workers.

The left government, which recently sanctioned huge salary hike to the PSC chairman and members, has been turning a blind eye towards ASHA workers’ protest, he added.