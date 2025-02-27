Cooperative banks arrange tour packages offering people to attend 24th CPM party congress in Madurai

KASARGOD: Kodakkad Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Chervathur and Kayyur Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. have gained attention for their specially arranged tour packages, which provide an opportunity for people to take part in the upcoming 24th CPM party congress held in Madurai.
The tour packages offered by both banks follow separate routes and arrive at the party congress venue on different dates.
The Kodakkad Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. is organizing a comprehensive four-day tour, commencing on the evening of April 4 with an overnight journey to Palani, where participants will arrive on April 5 and be granted the unique opportunity to attend the party congress in Madurai.
The tour package includes various tourist spots, including Palani, Dhanushkodi, and Rameswaram. The tour group will reach Chervathur on the morning of April 7. The package price is Rs 4700 per person. Vice president, K Ramesh of the bank is the tour committee chairman.
Prabhakaran K, Secretary of Kodakkad Service Co-operative Bank Ltd., said, "In the initial plan, we were planning to visit Palani and other tourist destinations. However, during a meeting, a suggestion was made to include Madurai in the itinerary to visit the party congress, as it was located nearby."
"Based on the suggestion, we rescheduled the tour package. Many people will get the opportunity to witness the party congress apart from visiting other tourist destinations. We are also planning to do a tour package to Kullu Manali, Goa, and a special package for senior citizens to Ernakulam," he added.
Kayyur Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. offers a two-day tour covering Madurai and Kodaikanal, starting on April 4. The ticket price is set at Rs 4,500 per person.
Pavithran P P, Secretary of Kayyur Service Co-operative Bank Ltd., stated that the bank has been organizing tour packages since 2021, including trips to the Gulf. He mentioned that tickets are nearly sold out, as they offer only one trip for a group of 45 people. Typically, all tickets are booked within 20 to 30 days.