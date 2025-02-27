Cooperative banks arrange tour packages offering people to attend 24th CPM party congress in Madurai

KASARGOD: Kodakkad Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Chervathur and Kayyur Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. have gained attention for their specially arranged tour packages, which provide an opportunity for people to take part in the upcoming 24th CPM party congress held in Madurai.

The tour packages offered by both banks follow separate routes and arrive at the party congress venue on different dates.

The Kodakkad Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. is organizing a comprehensive four-day tour, commencing on the evening of April 4 with an overnight journey to Palani, where participants will arrive on April 5 and be granted the unique opportunity to attend the party congress in Madurai.

The tour package includes various tourist spots, including Palani, Dhanushkodi, and Rameswaram. The tour group will reach Chervathur on the morning of April 7. The package price is Rs 4700 per person. Vice president, K Ramesh of the bank is the tour committee chairman.