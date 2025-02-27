Court rejects bail plea of Nenmara double murder accused

PALAKKAD: Alathur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Chenthamara, the prime accused in the Nenmara double murder case.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail, citing that his release would pose a threat to the lives of locals. The court accepted this argument and denied bail. Following the court's decision, Chenthamara's lawyer stated that they would approach the District Sessions Court to seek bail.

Chenthamara is accused of hacking his neighbour Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi to death in Pothundi on January 27 while on bail for the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran's wife Sajitha.

Investigations suggest that Chenthamara believed Sajitha and another woman who lives in his neighbourhood, Pushpa, were responsible for his wife’s estrangement, leading to the murder of Sajitha in 2019, and Sudhakaran and Lakshmi last month when Chenthamara came out of bail in the Sajitha murder case.

He had initially promised to give a guilty statement when he appeared to record a confidential statement. However, he later changed his stance after consulting with his lawyer.

After committing the double murder, Chenthamara fled into the forest nearby. However, police apprehended him on the morning of January 29. The case continues to unfold as legal proceedings progress.