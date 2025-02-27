Family planned to die by suicide, Afan tells police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the police are yet to officially confirm the motive behind the brutal murder of five people in rural Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, investigators have uncovered a crucial statement from the accused, A R Afan. He reportedly revealed that his family had previously considered dying by suicide due to mounting debts.

This revelation came while police interacted with Afan, who is currently recovering at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after consuming rat poison. Investigators believe the murders were linked to financial distress, particularly after Afan’s father, Abdul Rahim, faced legal troubles following business losses in Saudi Arabia.

Police sources said Afan made a passing remark about the suicide plan but did not elaborate. “The family discussed the idea, but it remains unclear whether it was Afan’s suggestion or if his mother, Shemi, was also aware,” said an officer.

While reports suggest the family was burdened with a Rs 55 lakh debt, police are yet to verify the exact amount. However, it has been confirmed that Afan had pledged two sovereigns of gold borrowed from his girlfriend, Farzana. Her mother corroborated this in a police statement, also confirming that Afan had previously borrowed money from Farzana, which he later repaid, but the gold remained unreturned.

Additionally, Afan stole his grandmother Salma Beevi’s gold chain after murdering her and pawned it for Rs 70,000, using Rs 40,000 to clear some of his dues.

Investigators remain cautious about Afan’s claims, noting inconsistencies in his statements. “We need to interrogate him in custody to get a clearer picture. Only after a detailed inquiry can we determine his true motive behind the gruesome killings,” said a cop.