Kerala to formulate disaster management plan for tribal hamlets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state is set to formulate a disaster management plan, specifically for tribal hamlets. The idea is to develop customised proposals for around 6,000 hamlets in the state on a participatory basis, incorporating the indigenous knowledge of the tribal communities, to ensure a more effective and localised approach to disaster preparedness and response.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), jointly with the tribal department, has already initiated steps to roll out the project.

According to the 2011 census, there are around 4,84,839 scheduled tribes in Kerala comprising over 30 groups, including the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

A significant portion of the tribal population resides in geographically remote areas.

As per the assessment of KSDMA, communities, particularly in Wayanad, with the highest concentration of tribal population have faced challenges of displacement and loss due to annual monsoon and have been facing the brunt of extreme rain events, along with other disasters.

Ahead of rolling out of the project, a consultation workshop with various stakeholders -- tribal, forest and health departments and local self-government institutions -- will be held on February 25 to finalise the methodology and the way forward.

“We aim to complete the preparation of the plans for tribal hamlets this year,” said Joy Elamon, member, KSDMA.

“The tribal settlements are located in disaster-prone areas and are under threat of earthquakes, flooding, landslides, human-wildlife conflict and even forest fires. Most of these are located in isolated areas and the problems they face will be different, with lack of support services. They should be aware of the help available in our system and have evacuation plans,” he added.

According to the authority, tribal populations have suffered significantly lower casualties compared to other sections of society during disasters.

“During the Wayanad landslides, tribal communities in the area remained completely unaffected due to their traditional knowledge. It is crucial to integrate traditional knowledge and practices with modern technological advancements for better disaster preparedness and the DM plans will be prepared in such a way without affecting their beliefs and traditions,” said Midhila Mallika, state project officer, KSDMA.

A template will be finalised after the consultation workshop next week, she added.