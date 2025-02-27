NITC professor who praised Godse appointed dean; triggers row

KOZHIKODE: The appointment of Shaija Andavan, a professor of mechanical engineering, as the dean of planning and development at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has triggered widespread protests. The backlash stems from a past social media comment in which Shaija praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as the “pride of India”.

The official order appointing Shaija as dean was issued by the NIT-C registrar on Monday. The appointment has drawn criticism from several faculty members, student organisations, and political groups, who allege that seniority norms were not adhered to in the selection process. However, NITC authorities have dismissed these claims, stating that the statutes of the NIT Act were followed in appointing Shaija to the position for a two-year term.

The controversy surrounding Shaija dates back to January 20, 2024, when she commented “Proud of Godse for saving India” under a social media post by advocate Krishnaraj. The post featured an image of Godse and the caption “Nathuram Vinayak Godse is a hero to many people in India”. Shaija later deleted the comment following widespread outrage.

Various organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), have staged protests against Shaija’s appointment. On Wednesday, DYFI held a demonstration in front of the NITC campus, demanding the immediate withdrawal of her appointment. In a statement, DYFI’s state secretariat asserted that an individual who openly glorifies Gandhi’s assassin is unfit to hold a senior administrative position at a premier educational institution.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from academicians and political leaders, who have questioned the ethical implications of her appointment. Many believe that allowing an individual with such a controversial history to assume a leadership role tarnishes the integrity of the institution and sets a troubling precedent for academia.