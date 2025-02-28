Doctors reattach man's severed hand in 10-hour surgery; Kerala man on road to recovery

KOCHI: Fifty-year-old Manoj, a native of Angamaly, lost his right hand in a workplace accident but was given a second chance through a complex 10-hour surgery.

Manoj recalls the incident with fear, saying, “All I could think about was what would happen next. I felt like my life was over.”

Initially taken to a private hospital in Aluva, he was quickly referred to Aster Medcity in Kochi. Within 45 minutes of the accident, he was admitted to the emergency department.

A team of medical experts acted swiftly to save his hand and his life. After initial stabilisation by the emergency department, the team led by Dr. Manoj Sanap, senior consultant in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery, started dissection of the amputated part.

The surgical journey began with bone fixation. Following this, doctors carried out a replantation procedure. Over the course of 10 hours, the team successfully reattached the severed hand by doing microvascular surgery, which involved repair of multiple arteries, veins, and nerves.

Within 14 days he was able to return home. Now, three months into intensive physiotherapy and regular reviews, he is regaining the functionality of the hand. The surgery was performed by Dr. Manoj Sanap, along with Dr. Niranjana Suresh and Dr. Shruthi T. S of the orthopaedics department.

For Manoj, it’s a second chance at life and the opportunity to hold onto life, quite literally, with his own hand.-