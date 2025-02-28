Kerala govt to formulate action plan to end human- wildlife conflict in hotspots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing incidents of human-animal conflict, the state government will formulate a special action plan for hotspots. Conflicts are severe in 273 grama panchayats falling in 75 assembly constituencies. Primary response teams will be formed at the panchayat and municipality level to counter attacks.

A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will prepare the action plan for district and regional-level committees. The district-level committee should include local MLAs and MPs. Addressing a high-level meeting to review the actions being taken to deal with human-animal conflict, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officers to devise the plan for the same.

The control room at the Forest Headquarters should work in coordination with the State Disaster Management Authority. The directions from the control room and information on wildlife attacks should be timely made available to the district collector, state police chief and other departments.

There will be four levels of committees to issue guidelines on preventing human-animal conflict and to review the progress of activities. All committees should be functional by March 15.

The government will timely revise the compensation for losses due to wildlife attacks on crops and cattle. Secretaries of Forest, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Finance departments should discuss the matter with the chief secretary. Modern technologies should be used to prevent attacks.

Illegal night safaris should be prevented. Wayside trade on forest roads to tourist destinations should be controlled. Scientific waste management should be implemented. Plantation owners should take steps to clear bushes.