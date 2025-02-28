Kerala High Court orders police protection to interfaith couple from Jharkhand

The couple in their petition, said that have been in a relationship for ten years and left Jharkhand due to persistent threats from their families and the public, including the risk of honor killing.

They moved to Kerala on February 9 and solemnized their marriage on February 11 as per Islamic rites in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha district. They also submitted their marriage certificate, issued by the Secretary of the Markazul-Uma-Hath committee, as proof.

In their petition, the couple asserted their right to live anywhere in the country and marry freely. However, they alleged that on February 14, Asha Verma’s sister, accompanied by Rohit, a police officer from Rajrappa Police Station, visited Kerala and threatened her. The petitioners claimed that she was warned she would be taken back to Jharkhand by force unless she admitted to being abducted by Mohammed Galib.

Following the incident, the couple expressed concerns that their family members might be working with certain organizations and groups in Jharkhand to plan another attempt to forcibly take them back. Fearing for her safety, Asha Verma filed a written complaint with the Kerala police, stating that she feared for her life.

The couple further alleged that police officials from Jharkhand have been frequently patrolling their residence, with the Kayamkulam police assisting them. Despite Asha Verma clearly stating that she left Jharkhand of her own free will, her family members and the Jharkhand police continue to interfere in her personal life, believing that she was abducted.