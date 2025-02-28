Kerala sees rise in workforce, driven by women’s employment and regular jobs

KOCHI: The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), considered the most exhaustive and systematically conducted employment survey in the country, has good news for Kerala. The survey estimates that the total workforce in the state grew to 1.51 crore in 2023-24 from 1.30 crore in 2020-21, an increase of more than 16% over the three-year period.

What’s even more encouraging is that the major drivers of this growth were women’s employment and regular job opportunities. The survey says that female participation in the workforce in the state grew from 32.3% in 2020-21 to 36.4% in 2023-24.

At the national level, it gained from 29.5% to 34.2%. “While the growth of women in the workforce at the national level is mostly in the category of agriculture-based self-employment, often as unpaid helpers in family farms, in Kerala, the growth is mostly of regular workers in services,” says C A Sethu, a researcher at Bengaluru-based Foundation for Agrarian Studies (FAS).

The types of work analysed by PLFS can be divided into self-employment, casual work and regular work. “Kerala’s employment growth, led by expansion in regular work, is a welcome development, as it indicates stable and secure opportunities are emerging in the state’s labour market. Especially when read together with a parallel decline in casual labour in absolute numbers,” says Sethu, who studied the survey in detail. While Kerala’s trends are similar to national ones, the degree of change in the state is much higher, he points out.