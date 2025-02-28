Kochi's Eloor Ferry to become an aqua tourism destination?

It’s exciting news for Kochi residents: Eloor Ferry is set to become a prime aqua tourism destination in the district.

As per an ambitious tourism project that has been initiated by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in collaboration with the Eloor municipality, the area, on the outskirts of the city, is set to be developed as a leisure and watersports hub akin to Munambam.

“We will be introducing watersports – powerboats, kayaking, jet-skiing, etc. We have obtained all necessary clearances, including the Coastal Regulation Zone nod for the project,” DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph tells TNIE.

“This will be the first such facility close to Kochi city. As of now, the only option for adventure lovers is beach watersports at Munambam.”