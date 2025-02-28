Kochi's Eloor Ferry to become an aqua tourism destination?

It’s exciting news for Kochi residents: Eloor Ferry is set to become a prime aqua tourism destination in the district.
As per an ambitious tourism project that has been initiated by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in collaboration with the Eloor municipality, the area, on the outskirts of the city, is set to be developed as a leisure and watersports hub akin to Munambam.
“We will be introducing watersports – powerboats, kayaking, jet-skiing, etc. We have obtained all necessary clearances, including the Coastal Regulation Zone nod for the project,” DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph tells TNIE.
“This will be the first such facility close to Kochi city. As of now, the only option for adventure lovers is beach watersports at Munambam.”
The project – with budget of Rs 1 crore – is expected to be completed within six months. “The tourism department will fund the project,” says Eloor municipality chairperson A D Sujil.
“Thanks to its scenic landscape, Eloor Ferry already attracts visitors during morning and evening hours. We aim to take it a notch above. Beautification and rejuvenation activities will be initiated soon. Besides generating revenue, the project will create employment opportunities for local residents.”
Sujil adds that the land needed for the project – implemented as part of the tourism department’s ‘Destination Challenge’ initiative – is owned by the municipality, thus enabling smooth execution without acquisition hurdles. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will launch the construction activities near the Eloor Ferry Water Metro station on Saturday.
Why Eloor Ferry?
“It is a key tri-directional water transport hub connecting Cheranalloor and Varapuzha. Located near the National Highway connecting Edappally to North Paravoor, Eloor Ferry is easily accessible for tourists,” notes a tourism official.
“It’s an ideal spot in terms of tourism and transportation. Since no other nearby local bodies have a well-developed tourist centre, this project becomes even more significant. Eloor’s strategic location — connected to Kalamassery, Edappally, Varapuzha, Kadungalloor, and Aluva — makes it ideal for such an initiative. Moreover, as a rural area, Eloor will benefit from increased business opportunities.”