NDA leader thanks Kerala police for arresting his son in drug case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NDA vice-chairman and VSDP leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, whose son Sivaji was arrested by the police in a drug case on Tuesday, said he will not justify his son’s act and will help the authorities fight the menace.

Chandrasekharan’s son Sivaji, a resident of Perumpazhuthoor, was arrested along with two others for possessing 110 mg of MDMA. Chandrasekhar owned up moral responsibility for his son’s wrongdoing and said due to his public life, he could not pay attention to his son’s acts. He thanked the police and said their action helped prevent his son from falling into a big disaster. He added that he would carry on with his anti-narcotics activities and provide the police with details of people involved in drug abuse.

Sivaji and two others were arrested from Puruthivila during a random vehicle check. The trio was arrested when they searched a vehicle that was parked under suspicious circumstances on the roadside. On questioning, the trio told cops that they were returning from a Bengaluru trip. The cops also seized tubes that were used to consume the drugs.